Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Industry-hired experts downplay impacts of major projects: UBC study

The Narwhal published an article about UBC research into environmental impact assessments.

Gerald Gurinder Singh, UBC senior research fellow in the Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries, said the research found that experts providing the assessments used unscientific practices and biases.

“If an environmental impact, such as the release of pollutants which have human health consequences, is predicted to surpass a threshold of concern for human health, we would expect that that impact would be considered important or significant,” he said.