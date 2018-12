Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

How money can buy you happiness

The Independent cited a 2008 study from UBC which found that giving money away makes people happier, as long as there is enough to meet essential needs.

“People often pour their increased wealth into pursuits that provide little in the way of lasting happiness, such as purchasing costly consumer goods,” said Elizabeth Dunn, lead researcher and a professor at UBC’s psychology department.