After proportional representation’s B.C. ballot failure, calls for other democracy fixes emerge

Star Vancouver spoke to UBC political scientist Richard Johnston in an article about the results of the referendum.

In an event at UBC’s Robson Square campus, Johnston explained the outcome by comparing elections in countries with proportional and first-past-the-post voting.