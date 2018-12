Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

A simple pro-rep question could have won, poll finds

Vancouver Sun spoke to Gerald Baier, a political science professor at UBC, about the rejection of proportional representation in the recent referendum.

“This is the third strike so that’s pretty definitive and should close the question for a while,” he said.