Why progressive parental leave policy isn’t a game-changer

Maclean’s spoke to Marina Adshade, an economist at UBC, in an article about parental leave in Canada which, from March 2019, will be increased for non-birthing parents.

“It’s a very small number of women who will be able to access this. How many families can afford to live on 33 per cent of their income?” she said.