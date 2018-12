Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Want citizens to care about climate change? Write them a cheque

The Conversation published an op-ed by Hisham Zerriffi, a professor at UBC’s faculty of forestry, and PhD student Abhishek Kar.

They write that the best way to get people to act on climate change is through their wallets.

“The ideal approach would be to distribute a large portion of the carbon tax revenues back to the working class families to compensate for the higher costs of energy products and services,” they said.