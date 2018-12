Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

China is known for retaliatory tactics

CBC The National spoke to Yves Tiberghien of UBC’s Institute of Asian Research about the situation between Canada and China.

The interview starts at the 10:40 mark.