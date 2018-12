Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Business and artificial intelligence come together in new program

The Globe and Mail quoted Chris Rowell, a professor at UBC’s Sauder School of Business, in an article about courses in Artificial intelligence (AI), cryptocurrency and blockchain.

Rowell teaches an executive education course on blockchain.