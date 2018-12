Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

America’s psychologists want you to understand how racism holds our country back

Los Angeles Times quoted Toni Schmader, a professor and Canada Research Chair in social psychology at UBC, in an article about racism in the U.S.

Schmader studies the power that prejudice and stereotypes exert over human behaviour.