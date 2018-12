Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

When you have two lovers, the holidays can be tricky

National Post published an op-ed by Carrie Jenkins, a professor of philosophy and Canada research chair at UBC, about the dynamics of polyamorous relationships over the holiday season.

The piece previously appeared in The Conversation.