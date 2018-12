Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

UBC study could spare cancer patients from side effects of radiation

The Chilliwack Progress published an article about research by Christina Haston, an associate professor of medical physics at UBC’s Okanagan campus.

Haston found that genetic differences can determine whether or not lung injury follows radiotherapy.

“[This research] could significantly affect Canadians with cancer, by sparing side effects and increasing the dose to the tumour which may, in turn, increase cure rates,” she said.

The article also appeared in Terrace Standard.