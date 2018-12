Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

New conservation areas created for orcas

Business in Vancouver mentioned Andrew Trites, a professor at UBC’s Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries, in an article about the creation of new conservation areas to protect Southern Resident killer whales.

Trites said the southern orca populations are cyclical, and their plight may have more to do with competition with their northern cousins than the availability of Chinook.