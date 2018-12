Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Diversity in crime writing: Wayne Arthurson on how white voices overwhelm Indigenous crime fiction

Quill and Quire spoke to Daniel Heath Justice, Canada research chair in Indigenous literature and expressive culture at UBC, in an article about the lack of Indigenous writers in Canadian crime fiction.

“It’s never healthy for any small number of writers to be the template for a genre, as it erases the important perspectives, voices, and contributions of so many others,” he said.