‘Alone in the world’: Canada squeezed by superpowers in Huawei dispute

Wenran Jiang, a senior fellow at UBC’s Institute of Asian Research, spoke to the BBC about relations between China and Canada after the detention of Meng Wanzhou.

Jiang predicted that the situation could snowball and do “permanent damage to a delicate Canada-China-US relationship.”