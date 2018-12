Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

UBC salmon tracking studies find mortality hotspots, migration bottlenecks

Vancouver Sun published an article about UBC research to protect wild Pacific salmon.

Scott Hinch, a professor in the faculty of forestry and director of the Natural Resources Conservation Program, and his team are using innovative tracking and health monitoring methods to help more salmon make it to spawning grounds.

The article also appeared in The Province.