Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The mayor vowed to stop demovictions. Why the renters who elected him still fear upheaval

Burnaby Now spoke to Tom Davidoff, a professor of economics at UBC, in an article about Burnaby tenants who risk being evicted because their buildings are being demolished to make way for new condos.

Davidoff said the simple solution to this issue is to pay tenants generously.