Students speak out on screen time, sleep and life satisfaction

Okanagan Life spoke to two professors from UBC’s Okanagan campus in an article about the effect of screen time on children.

Ali McManus and Lesley Lutes are conducting research into technology use of students in grades 3 to 9.

“We want to determine if it’s a health threat and what we could do as a community to lessen risks,” said McManus.