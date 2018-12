Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

How getting employees involved in giving can produce big dividends

Daniel Skarlicki, the Edgar F. Kaiser professor of organizational behaviour in the marketing and behavioural science division of UBC’s Sauder School of Business, wrote an op-ed for the Globe and Mail.

He writes about corporate social responsibility, or CSR, defined as actions that promote social good beyond the immediate interest of a company, and which improves morale of employees.