Tokelau headed for resource crisis – study

Radio New Zealand cited findings from UBC about the threat of climate change on the islands of Tokelau in the south Pacific.

The study, conducted with the University of Western Australia, suggested that decreasing fish stocks, combined with reduced land-based food production, could lead to a resource crisis for the islanders.