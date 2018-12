Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

B.C.’s pot players: The caretaker

B.C. Business interviewed Bonnie Henry, a provincial health officer and clinical associate professor at UBC, in a series about the main players in the B.C. cannabis industry.

“Businesses have a responsibility to understand that cannabis is not just an innocuous food product. Like with alcohol, everybody has a part to play in trying to minimize the harms,” she said.