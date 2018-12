Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

B.C. just scrapped the future of the gas-powered car

The Tyee quoted Sumeet Gulati, a professor in environmental and resource economics at UBC, in an article about the NDP’s policy that every new vehicle sold in B.C. will be zero-emission by 2040.

Gulati said that there is currently not enough charging infrastructure for electric vehicles, which would prevent low and middle-income earners from buying them.