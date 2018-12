Some hyperactive kids may actually have sleep apnea, not ADHD

Yahoo Style spoke to David Wensley, an investigator at B.C. Children’s Hospital and a clinical professor at UBC, about sleep apnea being the cause of behavioural issues in children rather than ADHD.

“[These children] will be easily distractible, sometimes to the extreme where they’re acting out and irritable and have problems being able to settle and work within groups. It’s not that dissimilar to things we see with attention deficit disorder,” he said.