Rethinking the corny history of maize

Michael Blake, an anthropologist at UBC, commented in the Smithsonian on a new study about the evolution of maize.

“We haven’t yet had very many good contexts [in South America] where we can get good samples of archaeological maize that are reliably dated and … well enough preserved that they can yield genetic evidence,” he said.