Healthy sleep habits for kids pay off

Wendy Hall, a sleep expert and professor at UBC’s school of nursing, spoke to U.S. News about her research into the importance of bedtime routines for children.

“Good sleep hygiene gives children the best chances of getting adequate, healthy sleep every day. And healthy sleep is critical in promoting children’s growth and development,” she said.

The article originally appeared in Health Day.