Cognitive abilities vary among humans, is the same true of other species?

CBC‘s Quirks and Quarks spoke to Stanley Coren, a professor emeritus of psychology at UBC, in an article about cognitive abilities in animals.

Coren explains that dogs can have a mental age the equivalent to a 2 or 3 year old human, though some breeds are smarter than others.