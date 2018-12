Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Will global warming cause species to shrink?

The Daily Mail mentioned a UBC study which found that beetles in B.C. have shrunk over the last century.

Researchers believe the average body size of most animals will decrease as global temperatures rise.