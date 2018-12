Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Who’s in the middle of a spat between the U.S. and China? Canada

The New York Times spoke to Wenran Jiang, a senior fellow at the Institute of Asian Research at UBC, in a report about the rift between China and the U.S.

“Canada is between a rock and a hard place,” he said.