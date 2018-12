Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

‘White Mars’ residents give a terrifying glimpse of life on the red planet

Inverse spoke to Peter Suedfeld, a professor emeritus at UBC, about conditions on the Concordia research base in Antarctica. Research is underway to study psychological conditions such as boredom for potential missions to Mars.