What happens when you’re convinced you have bad genes

The Atlantic mentioned Steven Heine, a professor of psychology at UBC, in an article about research from Stanford which investigated how participants react to DNA test results.

Heine was not involved with the study but said people tend to interpret genetic information “in very deterministic ways.”