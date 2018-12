Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

This simple video game shows you how to sort your trash

Gizmodo featured a video game created by UBC researchers which educates users on how to sort their trash.

A subsequent study conducted by the UBC team found that the game appears to be changing people’s behaviours.