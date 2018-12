Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

House rich and money poor: Deal with your debt, you’ve been warned

Yahoo quoted Paul Kershaw, a professor at UBC’s School of Population and Public Health, in an article about debt owed by house rich and money poor Canadians.

“The situation is one of the outcomes that flows from our tolerating home prices rising so much over recent decades,” he said.