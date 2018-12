Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Douglas Todd: Will building more housing solve migration demand?

Vancouver Sun mentioned a recent study by Dan Hiebert, a professor of geography at UBC, in an article about migration policies in B.C. and the housing crisis.

Hiebert’s research showed a direct correlation between high immigration levels and high housing prices in Vancouver and Toronto.