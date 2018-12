Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Ancient DNA reveals the surprisingly complex origin story of corn

Discover magazine spoke to UBC paleoethnobotanist Sonia Zarrillo in an article about the origins of corn.

Zarrillo described how species such as corn and cacao were spread by traders carrying seeds.