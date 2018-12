Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

When Life Gives You Parkinson’s Podcast Recap — Understanding the gut-brain connection

UBC neurology professor Silke Cresswell was interviewed in a Global podcast in the series When Life Gives You Parkinson’s.

Cresswell talks about the need for a better understanding of the importance of gut health.