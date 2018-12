Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

‘We have left it too late’: scientists say some B.C. endangered species can’t be saved

The Narwhal spoke to two UBC experts in an article about B.C.’s approach to conservation.

“We have left it too late. We have prioritized industrial development over the last 50 years and we haven’t been prioritizing conservation of caribou,” said Tara Martin, a professor of conservation decision science in UBC’s forestry faculty.

UBC biologist Sarah Otto said that Canada’s current approach to saving at-risk species is simply not working.