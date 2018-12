Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

New medical opinions that Kathleen Folbigg’s daughter wasn’t smothered

ABC spoke to Matthew Orde, a forensic pathologist and a clinical associate professor at UBC, in an article about an inquiry into a murder conviction in Australia.

Orde reviewed the evidence and told the ABC it is possible the victim suffered an acute, life-threatening event.

The article also appeared on MSN.