New guidelines more concerned about protecting women from breast screening

The Province published an op-ed by Paula B. Gordon, a breast radiologist in Vancouver and a clinical professor in the department of radiology at UBC.

Gordon writes about new guidelines released by the Canadian Task Force on Preventive Health for breast cancer screening for average-risk women.

The piece also appeared in the Montreal Gazette and the Edmonton Journal.