Mining outlook reveals employment and education gaps

Business in Vancouver spoke to Scott Dunbar, a professor at UBC’s Norman B. Keevil Institute of Mining Engineering, in an article about the mining industry and a drop in the number of mining engineering graduates.

“Changes are happening so fast in the industry, it is very difficult to keep up. We don’t teach enough [technology] – part of our strategic plan is to teach more of it but as far as educators are concerned, we are falling behind,” he said.