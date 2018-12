Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

If you want to feel better, spend money on saving time

The Wall Street Journal mentioned Elizabeth Dunn, a professor of psychology at UBC.

Dunn co-authored a study, with professors from Harvard Business School, which found that people are happier if they spend money on something that saves them time rather than on material goods.