How toxic ideas about masculinity corrode the workplace

CNN Business spoke to Jennifer Berdahl, professor of leadership studies at UBC, in an article about toxic masculinity in the workplace.

“Men were saying they did not feel like they were ‘man enough’ if they took care of their kids or left work early to go to the doctor, or showed other physical signs of ‘non-manhood,’ like long hair or wearing an earring,” Berdahl says.