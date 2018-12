Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Canadian’s detention in China is retribution for Huawei executive’s arrest: Ex-ambassadors

The National Post quoted Paul Evans, a professor at UBC’s Institute of Asian Research, in an article about China’s detention of former Canadian diplomat Michael Kovrig, after the arrest of a Huawei executive.

“The level of fury on Chinese social media, some of the statements we’ve heard from Beijing makes it look like this is going to be something that’s going to have knock-on effects for quite some time,” Evans said.