Famous giant tortoise DNA may hold fountain of youth: UCBO

Kelowna Capital News reported on new research into longevity using DNA from a giant tortoise.

Michael Russello, a biology professor at UBC Okanagan’s campus and co-author of the international study, said they hope to get a better understanding of the human aging process, and their findings may help preserve the species.