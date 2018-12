Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Canada needs strategic clarity on engagement with China

An op-ed by Wenran Jiang, a senior fellow at UBC’s School of Public Policy and Global Affairs, appeared in the Toronto Star.

Jiang writes about the tit-for-tat retaliation between China and Canada in response to the detention of Meng Wanzhou.