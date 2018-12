Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

B.C. universities using tech from China despite warnings

Times Colonist mentioned UBC in an article about Canadian universities’ use of technology from China.

Political science professor Michael Byers said it’s not the role of universities to do security assessments on companies they work with.

Gail Murphy, vice-president of research and innovation, said that UBC’s involvement with Huawei involves sponsored research, where organizations engage researchers in projects.