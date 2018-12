Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Suspect found dead days after aunt raised suicide concerns, inquest hears

CTV reported on the coroner’s inquest into the death of David Singh Tucker, a sexual assault suspect who was held in custody following an attack in the Wesbrook area.