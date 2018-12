Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The strongest evidence yet for a highly controversial addiction treatment

The Atlantic quoted Eugenia Oviedo-Joekes, a professor of public health at UBC, and the lead author of North America’s first randomized prescription-heroin trial, in an article about the potential of using medical-grade heroin to treat heroin addiction.

“The police love our model. We provide the medicine, and then drug dealers don’t have a business,” she said.