Separated bike lane in the works for Richards Street: City of Vancouver

UBC planning professor Lawrence Frank was quoted in a CTV article about proposed new bike lanes in Vancouver that would connect False Creek to Gastown.

“I think it’s a necessary connection. If you look at the cycling map of downtown, this is a missing link that needs to be added in order to complete it,” he said.