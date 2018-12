Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Scotland’s seabirds face extinction as fish fight intensifies

The National reported on a study into seabird populations that was carried out by UBC’s Sea Around Us research initiative in conjunction with the University of Aberdeen and the Centre National de la Recherche Scientifique.

Researchers compared the catches of seabirds and fishing boats and found that many species of seabirds are facing extinction because of overfishing for human consumption.

A similar article appeared in Star Vancouver.