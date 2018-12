Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Huawei’s UBC partnership unchanged by company executive’s arrest

The Vancouver Sun reported that sponsored research projects between UBC and Huawei will continue.

UBC’s vice-president of research and innovation Gail Murphy said in a statement that the university “is not aware of any restrictions regarding working with Huawei.”

The article also appeared in The Province.