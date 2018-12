Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Google’s plan to return to China faces criticism

CBC Radio quoted Paul Evans, a professor at UBC’s School of Public Policy and Global Affairs in an article about China’s tech industry.

Evans explained that China’s tech sector is “innovative and so often cutting-edge,” despite the government’s strict monitoring and socialist politics.